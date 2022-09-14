Search

14 Sept 2022

Friday Night Lights returns at Dundalk Stadium

Friday Night Lights returns at Dundalk Stadium

14 Sept 2022 7:00 PM

Dundalk Stadium has announced that the latest sponsorship deal at Ireland’s only all-weather racetrack has been agreed with bookmaker, William Hill.

The exciting sponsorship deal will see the long-established bookmaker take race sponsorship and course branding for the remainder of 2022 at the popular Co. Louth venue.

Established in 1934, the UK -based William Hill has a long and trusted history in the betting community, a Dundalk Stadium spokesperson said.

With 22 fixtures remaining at Dundalk Stadium, and one floating fixture still to be scheduled, punters are in for an action-packed remainder of 2022. 

Neal Plunkett, Head of Marketing at William Hill Ireland, explained how excited the company is to come on board with the sponsorship, saying: “We’re really pleased to be sponsoring races and have a branding presence at Dundalk Stadium for the rest of the year.

“The Friday night fixtures are always very popular with punters across the country and this is another step in affirming our involvement and support in Irish Racing.”

Jim Martin, Chief Executive of Dundalk Stadium said: “We’re delighted to have this opportunity to showcase the William Hill brand at our racecourse during the remainder of 2022. We are grateful for their support of our wonderful track and indeed of Irish Racing.”

Friday Night Lights are back from September 16th, which will see the Co. Louth racecourse host weekly Friday horse fixtures, under the floodlights.

With 23 fixtures still to come including the ABE Listed Diamond Stakes, Irish EBF Star Appeal, Legacy & Cooley Stakes and the ABE Pat Smullen Mercury Stakes, there is plenty of action still to come, don’t miss out.

Tickets are available at www.dundalkstadium.com

