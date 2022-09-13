Dublin Gospel Choir coming to Dundalk's An Táin

The Dublin Gospel Choir are set to take to the stage in An Táin Arts Centre.
The talented singers will perform in An Táin on Saturday September 24th in what promises to be a perfect night out for music lovers across the board.
The Dublin Gospel Choir has been performing across Ireland and Europe for over 25 years.
“It will be fun night out for fans of both classical and contemporary music”, a spokesperson for An Táin said.
“So round up your friends for a great night our and a performance of classic and contemporary gospel songs, from the past and present.”
Tickets are €22 plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket and can be purchased from An Táin Arts Centre’s Box Office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.