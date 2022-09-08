Search

08 Sept 2022

Ardee Golf Notes: Jacinta Muldoon and Thomas Malone take the spoils

Golf ball

The latest results from Ardee Golf Club

Reporter:

reporter

08 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

18 holes S/Ford 27th Aug & 31st August

(Sponsored by Brendan Healy)

1st    Jacinta Muldoon   45 pts

2nd   Karen Forrester    42 pts (b9)

3rd    Susan Shekleton  42 pts

Gross Joanne McShane  27 pts

9 hole Eunica Molloy     22 pts

O’Donnell not feeling the pressure as the fight for Europe places intensifies

St Patrick's light up the championship with impressive win over Newtown Blues

Sunday 4th September 18 hole stroke: Gold Medal GOY Event

(Sponsored by professional Brian Kerley)

1st     Thomas Malone     65 pts

2nd    John Travers         66 pts

3rd     Gus Kelly             67 pts

Gross  Andrew Caffrey    68 pts

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media