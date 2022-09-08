Ardee Golf Notes: Jacinta Muldoon and Thomas Malone take the spoils

The latest results from Ardee Golf Club
18 holes S/Ford 27th Aug & 31st August
(Sponsored by Brendan Healy)
1st Jacinta Muldoon 45 pts
2nd Karen Forrester 42 pts (b9)
3rd Susan Shekleton 42 pts
Gross Joanne McShane 27 pts
9 hole Eunica Molloy 22 pts
Sunday 4th September 18 hole stroke: Gold Medal GOY Event
(Sponsored by professional Brian Kerley)
1st Thomas Malone 65 pts
2nd John Travers 66 pts
3rd Gus Kelly 67 pts
Gross Andrew Caffrey 68 pts
