Na Piarsaigh run riot in comfortable victory over Dundalk rivals

David Boyle helped himself to a hattrick of goals as Na Piarsaigh saw off Dowdallshill. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Round 1 Group 3
NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 6-15 DOWDALLSHILL 0-5
Last night last, Na Piarsaigh Blackrock began their campaign in the best possible fashion, with a thundering opening round win over Dowdallshill in the Junior championship.
Many about the county seem to have forgotten that the winners were beaten at the semi-final stage last season but their intentions and stock will now be at the front of peoples’ minds with such a commanding win and performance.
NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Damien McCrink; Fionn Tipping (0-1), Shane Roddy, John Galligan; Michael Woods; Joe Woods (0-2), Stephen McGuinness (1-0); Cormac McCartney, Gerard Smyth (1-2); Sean Geeney (1-3), Mark Larkin (0-2), Ciaran Murphy (0-1); Robert Murphy, David Boyle (3-0), Tommy Muckian (0-1). SUBS: Stephen Arrowsmith (0-2), Ronan McCartney (0-1), Aidan Marks, Alan McCartney, James Mahoney and Gerard Rice.
DOWDALLSHILL: Emmet O’Brien; Sean Duffy, Darragh Newman, Dylan McDonald; Paddy McKenna, Stephen Murray, Dillon Curran; Justin Halley, Paul Flynn; Donal Magennis, Jack McGailey, Cathal Sheridan; Martin Og O’Brien, Niall McManus (0-3 frees), Paul Gill. SUBS: Noel Finnegan (0-1) for Magennis, Danno Mulligan (0-1) for Murray, Kevin McGonagle for McManus, Paudie Murray for O’Brien, Stephen King for McKenna.
REF: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells)
David Boyle helped himself to a hattrick of goals as Na Piarsaigh saw off Dowdallshill. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell speaking to his players during a recent league clash with Bohemians. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Westerns' player/manager Anthony Durnin had a huge influence on proceedings as the Reaghstown men won their first championship match since 2020. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.