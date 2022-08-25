Westerns end two year championship drought with victory over Annaghminnon

DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Round 1 Group 2

WESTERNS 2-7 ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 0-8

Matthew Kane and John Murray were the heroes of Reaghstown as the Westerns won their first championship game since they beat the Nicks in Darver during the turbulent Covid season of 2020.



Back then Tommy Durnin was playing at the edge of the square and since then the club failed to field a championship team as recently as last season and went this year without a win in Division 3A.



The turnaround was remarkable and most welcome and who could begrudge them for all they have been through. They now have a quarter final in their sights to look forward to.

Maybe it was playing a higher level of league football or Annaghminnon Rovers perhaps being undercooked. That certainly looked the case when Rovers only kicked two points in the opening half.With a victory in their sights, player manager Anthony Durnin controlled things and played with his heart on his two sleeves at times. Kane and John Murray found the net. Conor Fadian’s outfit were better in the second half but needed a goal that they never really looked like getting one.James O’Connor, Rory Phelan, Colin Campbell and Aidan Lee Martin consolidated with points but creating 22 chances in the first half and only taking two took its toll in the end.

A free shot at Lann Léire this Sunday at noon is the reward for the Westerns, but getting the unlikely win already feels like one of the stories of the championship already.

WESTERNS: Dermott McArdle; Liam Murray, James Ward, Connor McClellan; Mick Martin, Andy Murray, Adam Duffy; Anthony Durnin, Finn Duffy; Dylan Ogle, Matthew Kane, Patrick Kerley; Sean McGuinness, Justin Cunningham, John Murray. SUBS: Ryan Duffy, Mick Martin; Brian Coyle.

Annaghminnon Rovers: Sam Kennaugh; Sean McDonnell, Mark Hoey, Tomas Byrne; Padraig Russell, Niall Brennan, Paul McArdle; Ronan Byrne, Tiernan O’Brien; Conor Russell (0-1), Dylan Mulholland, James O’Connor (0-1); Dwayne Markey (0-2), Aidan Lee Martin (0-2), Tony Brennan. Subs used: Rory Phelan (0-1), Colin Campbell (0-1), Fergal Markey, Christy Connolly.

Referee: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues)