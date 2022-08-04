Division 1A and 1B Roundups: St Mary's and St Pat's continue to top respective tables

Hollywood Developments Division 1A

NEWTOWN BLUES 3-12 ST MOCHTAS 1-13

Newtown Blues remain level with St Marys at the top of Division 1 and opened up a six-point gap to third place St Mochtas with this five-point win over the Louth Village side on Tuesday night.

The game in Drogheda saw the visitors match the Blues for much of the first half but a goal from Declan McNamara saw the Blues turn around with a 1-5 to 0-5 advantage.

The hosts always looked the more likely in a competitive second half and made sure of another win thanks to goals from Ciaran Downey and John Kermode. The Mochtas battled throughout but despite a Danny Kindlon goal and points from the Byrne brothers, they came up short.

ARDEE ST. MARY’S 3-20 MATTOCK RANGERS 1-9



St Marys comfortably kept their place at the top of the table when they proved too strong for Mattock Rangers in Collon. The Ardee men were on the front foot from the opening whistle and they made their dominance count by taking a comfortable lead at the break thanks to goals from Jonathan Commins and Ciaran Keenan.

A third goal followed in the second half from Darren Clarke and although Cathal Fleming converted a late penalty for the hosts, the game was beyond them by that stage.

Hollywood Developments Division 1B

GERALDINES 1-10 SEAN O’MAHONY’S 0-7

Geraldines recorded what could prove to be a crucial victory in the battle for survival when they hit back in the second half to defeat fellow strugglers Sean O’Mahonys at the Point Road.

Not surprisingly, the first half was a cagey affair but two points from James Craven proved the difference between the teams as the visitors led by 0-4 to 0-2 at the break.

The Dundalk men responded positively in the third quarter and edged ahead by 0-7 to 0-6. However, they failed to score for the remainder of the game as the Gers took command with a late Jim McEneaney penalty sealing victory.

ST PATRICKS 2-13 DREADNOTS 0-12

St Patricks continue to dominate Division 1B with a victory over Dreadnots that was capped by the return to action of Dessie Finnegan after a long-term injury.

The visitors to Clogherhead made their intentions clear from the outset and had the goal in the net after three minutes thanks to a Cathal Grogan strike. That score saw his side lead by 1-5 to 0-6 at the interval.

James Califf, Pepe Smith and Jay Hughes found the range to keep the Dreadnots in the game but a late goal from Aidan McCann ensured his side travelled home with maximum points.

ST FECHINS 1-17 COOLEY KICKHAMS 0-7

St Fechins gave themselves a huge boost in the battle to avoid the drop from Division 1 as they turned on the style in the second half to defeat fellow strugglers Cooley Kickhams.

Ryan Walsh top-scored with seven points on the night while Ronan Holcroft and Niall Devlin were also among the points but it took a goal from Neal Hodgins to see his side lead by 1-6 to 0-6 at half time.

Brian White and Fearghal McDonald kicked three points apiece but their side could only manage one point in a second half dominated by the home team.