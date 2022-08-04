The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk and District League

This weeks Dundalk & District League Fixtures and Results
Dundalk and District League Results
DDL Premier Division
July 28th
Redeemer Celtic 3-0 Glenmuir United
Rock Celtic 1-0 Bellurgan United
July 31st
Bay FC 3-0 Redeemer Celtic
St Dominics 3-0 Redeemer Celtic
Carrick Rovers 3-0 Redeemer Celtic
Rampart Celtic vs Redeemer Celtic
FastFix McConville Cup
August 2nd
St Dominics 2-2 Quay Celtic (St Dominics advance 4-3 on penalties)
Bellurgan United 3-1 Glenmuir United
Rampart Celtic 4-2 Thatch FC
Dundalk and District League Fixtures
FastFix McConville Cup
August 4th
Shamrocks vs Rock Celtic (7PM Pairc Eoin Baiste)
DDL Premier Division
August 8th
St Dominics vs Bay FC (7PM Friary Field)
August 9th
Bellurgan United vs Carrick Rovers (7:30PM Flynn Park)
Quay Celtic vs Faughart Rovers (8PM Clancy Park)
August 11th
Shamrocks FC vs Rock Celtic (7PM Pairc Eoin Baiste)
August 13th
Thatch FC vs Glenmuir United (3PM, Albion Rovers Football Grounds)
