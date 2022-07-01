Louth drivers could save hundreds of euros swapping car for coach, survey reveals

Louth customers could save hundreds of euro in fuel costs by switching their car for a coach on some or all of their journeys, according to a new survey.

As petrol and diesel prices pass €2 a litre, Louth customers who regularly travel to work or leisure by car are adding hundreds or thousands of euro to their annual fuel bills alone.

Customers who switch to coach travel can also make significant savings on the other costs of running a car such as parking, tolls, servicing, oil and tyres, according to the Cost of Commuting survey, which is an in-depth analysis of bus routes and car travel carried out by Bus Éireann.

A customer travelling on Expressway Route 100X service from Dundalk to Dublin will spend €16.00 on an Expressway return ticket.

Travelling by car who will total €31.24 on fuel costs, meaning that’s a 49% saving by switching to Expressway, according to the survey.

“With petrol and diesel prices increasing, it is getting more and more expensive to use the car.

“Louth customers who leave the car at home a couple of days a week and take Expressway instead could cut their bills by hundreds of euro a year,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.

“And with bus and coach transportation emitting just one-fifth of the amount of carbon dioxide per passenger per kilometre as a private car, as well making substantial savings, passengers can also lower their carbon footprint by switching to travel by coach.”

Expressway has partnered with financial planner, radio, TV broadcaster and author, Eoin McGee, to highlight the savings that commuters can make by swapping the car for the coach.

“With the cost of living continuing to rise, and petrol and diesel at record highs, switching to travelling by coach makes more sense than ever. Using Expressway to travel around the country this summer, instead of the car, is one of the easiest ways to save money,” said Eoin McGee.

Those travelling with families can make even greater savings as one child under five years of age may be carried for free on Expressway services when travelling with a guardian.

And for people over 66 years of age with a Free Travel Pass, travel on Expressway is free of charge.

Ms Farrell added: “Last year, we invested in 30 new coaches for the Expressway fleet. “These state-of-the-art new vehicles offer 4G WI-FI, personal USB charging ports and comfortable reclining leather seats so that our customers can relax for their whole journey.

“As we are coming into a very busy time of year, we are encouraging our customers to ensure their journeys are carefully planned ahead and would advise them to pre-book a guaranteed seat on our Expressway services by booking online at expressway.ie.”