Louth Craftmark set to launch new exhibition

Louth Craftmark said it is delighted to host their forthcoming group exhibition, Connective 22, in Gallery 13, Millmount, Drogheda.

Set in the historic setting of the Millmount Craft Quarter, and home to the Drogheda Museum and Martello Tower, Louth Craftmark is delighted to be joined by Labour Party TD Ged Nash to officially open the exhibition on Friday, 8th July at 6pm. All are welcome to attend.

The free exhibition will run until Friday 5th August with opening hours from 11am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Connective 22 will feature 35 members from the extensive Louth Craftmark network, with a broad range of artistic disciplines on show including ceramics, glass, jewellery, painting, print, mixed media, textiles, and sculpture.

Founded in 2006, Louth Craftmark Designers Network is a collective of talented Northeast based professional artists, designers, and craftspeople, who have come together to promote and support each other. The Louth Craftmark network has grown exponentially in recent years, now standing at 68 members in total.

The title of the exhibition Connective 22 embraces the coming together of members once again for this group exhibition after two years of restrictions.

The artists are so excited to have the opportunity to showcase their work in a live exhibition, in such a historic and beautiful setting.

Ceramicist and Chairperson of Louth Craftmark Jane Campbell commented: “It gives me great joy that Louth Craftmark Connective 22, an exhibition of contemporary art, craft, and design, will take place 8th July to 5th August at Millmount Craft Quarter, Drogheda.

“Having taken a break during covid it is a real pleasure to now showcase the rich content of our member’s work. It will not disappoint.”

The Louth Craftmark members will be offering creative workshops to the public at weekends throughout the exhibition.

Proposed workshops include silk painting, ceramics, watercolour painting, and felting.

These workshops will give the local community an opportunity to engage with the professional artists and makers in a creative and fun way.

All workshops are €20 each, for further information please visit www.louthcraftmark.com or contact Mel Bradley from Gallery 13 on 086 3712927.