Ireland’s first Football Kit Conference coming to Dundalk

Like football? Love kit? Well the the perfect event for you is coming to Louth. Kit Con Eire - Ireland's very first Kit Conference is set to place this Saturday, July 2nd at the Imperial Hotel, Dundalk.

There will be spectacular displays of football shirts, retro and new, from all over the World and indeed some closer to home. Ireland Soccer Shirts will be the main attraction, with his exhibition of iconic shirts from some of Ireland’s most famous matches.

Some of the leading vendors from Ireland and the UK will be in attendance including of course Dundalk FC who will have their latest kits available to purchase, along with a full line of club merchandise.

For the shirt collectors out there, there will be representation from other League of Ireland clubs, with shirts available from these sides also available on the day as well.

The convention sees some of the leading names in the kit World giving talks and panel discussions about all the hot topics featuring The Kitsman, Eddie O Mahony, ChatShirts, Museum of Jerseys and more yet to be announced.

There will also be a walking tour of Dundalk with Aodhan O’Riordan and Gary Cooke. The two guides bring their much renowned walking football tour to Dundalk for the very first time.

Charting the beautiful game's storied history in Ireland, the tour guarantees ancient gossip, fascinating facts and cracking stories.

Tickets cost €12 and the price includes entry fee, walking tour, entry to kit discussions and a raffle ticket.