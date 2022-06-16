GAA Guide: Here's all the Championship matches live on TV this weekend (June 11 & June 12)
It is another weekend of GAA action and there are plenty of fixtures live on your screen!
Saturday and Sunday's action includes some great football encounters - On Saturday, Clare take on Roscommon while Mayo meet Kildare in the All-Ireland senior football championship round two.
Sunday's live listings include Cork and Limerick in the football before Armagh clash with Donegal in Clones.
GAA TV schedule for the weekend (June 11 & 12) below:
All-Ireland Senior Football Round Two
Clare v Roscommon, Croke Park, 3.45pm - Sky Sports Arena
All-Ireland Minor Football Quarter-Final
Tyrone v Kerry, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 4pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube
All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Round One
Donegal v Waterford, St Brendan's Park, 5pm - TG4
All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Round Three
Limerick v Offaly, Cappamore, 5pm - Camogie Association YouTube
All-Ireland Senior Football Round Two
Mayo v Kildare, Croke Park, 6pm - Sky Sports Arena
All-Ireland Minor Football Quarter-Final
Cork v Derry, MW Hire O'Moore Park, 6pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube
All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Round One
Galway v Kerry, St. Brendan's Park, 7.15pm - TG4
All-Ireland Minor Football Quarter-Final
Dublin v Galway, O'Connor Park, 12.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube
All-Ireland Senior Football Round Two
Cork v Limerick, Croke Park, 1.30pm - RTÉ2
All-Ireland Minor Football Quarter-Final
Mayo v Kildare, O'Connor Park, 2.30pm, Spórt TG4 YouTube
All-Ireland Senior Football Round Two
Armagh v Donegal, Clones, 4pm, RTÉ2
