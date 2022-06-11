Cuchulainn Archers find great success both at home and abroad

Archery continued for CúChulainn Archers members with competitions taking place at various venues throughout the country.

NUIG hosted the Tribes of Archery Indoor Competition in Galway and in attendance from the club were Christy Banks and Claudia Heinze.

Christy came 6th in the Men's Compound and Claudia had a great competition being the last one standing after 7 rounds of elimination following a 60 arrow qualification in Women's Barebow, and taking a well deserved Gold medal.

Meanwhile, Neil Keeble was in competition in Mayo at his first ever 3D shoot. This involves shooting at 3D animals in various locations in a forest. Neil really enjoyed the experience and came 2nd in the Barebow category.

Feeling like more archery, Neil travelled on to Harbour House in Kildare to a Double 720 competition where he came 2nd in the Barebow category and set himself a new Personal Best

CúChulainn Archers' James Moloney competed in the National Field Archery Society 3D Championships 2022 in Nottinghamshire in England in May, where he finished 13th in a very large field of Barebow archers putting more than 150 points on his previous PB in that competition.

James says he is happy with the score but sees lots of room for improvement - a typical archers response.

This weekend CúChulainn will host a 1440 Round at the Sports Campus Ireland. This involves shooting 36 arrows at various distances -90m/70m/50m and 30 metres - 144 arrows in total. There will be a lot of archers from the club involved in running the competition while competing, so a busy day in store for all.

CúChulainn Archers meets weekly and run Beginner Courses throughout the year. All enquiries to cuchulainnarchers@hotmail.com.