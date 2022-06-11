Search

13 Jun 2022

Cuchulainn Archers find great success both at home and abroad

Cuchulainn Archers find great success both at home and abroad

Cuchulainn's James Maloney after competing in a prestigious archery competition in England

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

11 Jun 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Archery continued for CúChulainn Archers members with competitions taking place at various venues throughout the country.

NUIG hosted the Tribes of Archery Indoor Competition in Galway and in attendance from the club were Christy Banks and Claudia Heinze. 

Christy came 6th in the Men's Compound and Claudia had a great competition being the last one standing after 7 rounds of elimination following a 60 arrow qualification in Women's Barebow, and taking a well deserved Gold medal.

Meanwhile, Neil Keeble was in competition in Mayo at his first ever 3D shoot.  This involves shooting at 3D animals in various locations in a forest.  Neil really enjoyed the experience and came 2nd in the Barebow category.

The Commentary Box: The ups and downs from the roller coaster career of Peter Cherrie

Former Dundalk FC youth player Emmanuel Osadebe signs for Bradford City

Feeling like more archery, Neil travelled on to Harbour House in Kildare to a Double 720 competition where he came 2nd in the Barebow category and set himself a new Personal Best 

CúChulainn Archers' James Moloney competed in the National Field Archery Society 3D Championships 2022 in Nottinghamshire in England in May, where he finished 13th in a very large field of Barebow archers putting more than 150 points on his previous PB in that competition.

James says he is happy with the score but sees lots of room for improvement - a typical archers response.

This weekend CúChulainn will host a 1440 Round at the Sports Campus Ireland.  This involves shooting 36 arrows at various distances -90m/70m/50m and 30 metres - 144 arrows in total.  There will be a lot of archers from the club involved in running the competition while competing, so a busy day in store for all. 

CúChulainn Archers meets weekly and run Beginner Courses throughout the year.  All enquiries to cuchulainnarchers@hotmail.com. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media