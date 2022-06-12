Louth Motors: Our expert reviews the 'glorious' Mustang Mach-E

The name Mustang conjures images of a legendary muscle car, Steve McQueen, Bullitt and that memorable car chase.

It was the quintessential bad boy and coveted. Before it was ever made with the steering wheel on the right side it was sought out and brought to Ireland and the UK where there is a loyal and large following.

With thirsty V8 engines the last thing you could consider the Mustang to be was environmentally friendly.

Sure it even sheds rubber when the go pedal is pressed hard. There was a special edition Bullitt version not too long ago with boosted power and had the most glorious green paint job ever. It was as if it was the last fight of a heavyweight that was being overtaken by newer and trendy pretenders.

You can still buy a petrol engine Mustang called the Mach 1, but the emphasis has shifted from E5 & E10, to electrons. It has also lost the car label transforming as it has into an SUV.

Yes, an SUV. Gone is the sleek, low-slung coupe look to sate our desire for elevation. Sacrilege you say? Well bear with me.

The Mach-E is Ford’s debut splash into electric powered cars. A bit late to the electric party it has been worth the wait. And using the iconic name it had better get it right or destroy that legacy.

In the looks department they have been true to some design cues from the previous Mustang with familiarity most noticeable at the front and back with the three striped lenses.

I’m afraid to say claw in case that’s Peugeot’s trademark, but you get the picture. From the side it could be anyone’s car but what is nice is the sloping roof from the B-pillar to the back that projects sportiness worthy of the name it carries.

What’s also noticeable is no door handles, just a small pull handle.

That’s because it opens when the key or your mobile is nearby or by pressing a button on the B-Pillar.

You can even get into the car using a pin code on a touch sensitive panel, again, on the B-pillar.

Very high tech, not gimmicky and it works.

Once inside its possible to start the car using codes in case you lose the phone or key, however unlikely that is.

The Mustang logo is proudly displayed alerting you that the car is something special, but Ford have resisted making it swollenly ugly by keeping it tastefully proportioned.

Inside it wouldn’t be an electric car without a “mine is bigger than yours” central iPadesque display. How the Mustang does this is by going all longscreen.

It’s ginormous. All touch of course but, and I think they are starting to listen; there is a control knob at the bottom of the screen for good old-fashioned control. Well done.

There’s a compact drivers digital display too that doesn’t try to overload your visual senses either.

The interior is beautifully laid out and fitting the €76,100 price tag for the First Edition Extended Range 91kWh (98kWh) model I was driving.

The car contains familiar Ford controls and no wonder, they are excellent, intuitive, and well laid out.

Seats are what you’d expect for a sporty car and the steering wheel feels great and provided very good feel of the front wheels.

I took the Mustang Mach-E on my annual pilgrimage to Blacklion in Cavan to visit McNeans Restaurant and salivated at the expected food and twisty roads in Cavan.

We stopped in Cavan for a snack and mated that to a period of charging which becomes the electric way of life it seems.

We were lucky we found an idle charger. Not that charging for regular use will be much of an issue as I managed 21kw/100kms giving me a real world range from the 91kWh extended range battery of 433kms.

I could live with that. Ford’s figure is 540kms. On the motorway I kept it at max 110km/hr to preserve the battery whilst still making progress. Before I gave it back, I took it out to test its sporty credentials and boy can this thing move.

Its most appealing feature is accelerating from 80 to 120 km/hr, where you really need it, when overtaking.

It can do, for the “petrol”heads, 0-100km/hr in just acceleration 3.7 seconds. The facts and figures are one thing, but they don’t convey the experience of just how taut and controlled the driving experience.

I revelled taking this on the secondary roads and loved the aplomb with which it coped with everything.

It’s an SUV alright but somehow the Ford engineers have retained a lot of the reasons why you always wanted a Mustang in the first place – it’s a glorious thing to drive.

Supply has been an issue for all car companies and Ford hasn’t escaped. They are coming but there is a bit of a waiting list.

The waiting list in the case of the Mustang Mach-E is caused mainly by desire and buyers wanting that something special that the Mustang name brings and in doing so has shaken up the electric car buying dynamic.

The big boys were caught with their pants down when the paradigm shift to electric started with Tesla.

They are all back in the game now and with their motoring heritage and build know-how and are sweating their assets.

The Mustang Mach-E is a perfect example of that.