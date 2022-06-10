Search

13 Jun 2022

The latest Louth GAA fixtures as local league action resumes

Dermot Moen, Young Ireland's taking on Kilkerley's Fintan Brady in a recent Division Two league game. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

reporter

10 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Saturday 11th June 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1

Ardee St Mary’s  vs St Patrick’s
 
Naomh Mairtin vs Sean O’Mahonys
 
St Fechins GAA vs St Mochtas

Cooley Kickhams vs St Brides
 
Geraldines vs Dreadnots 

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2

Naomh Fionnbarra vs Hunterstown

O`Raghallaighs vs O’Connells

Oilibhéar Pluincéad vs Kilkerley Emmets

St. Kevins vs Roche Emmets

Clan na nGael vs Dundalk Young Irelands

Cork camp surprised by Louth’s ultra-defensive ethos

Mickey Harte sees bright future ahead for Louth despite championship exit

Dundalk Dog Rescue Annual Sponsored Walk returns this month

Dundalk Dog Rescue Annual Sponsored Walk Sunday 19th June 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B League

St Nicholas vs Annaghminnon Rovers

Wolfe Tones vs Sean McDermotts

John Mitchels vs Stabannon Parnells

(All above Fixtures 7:30 PM Throw ins unless stated)  

Sunday 12th June 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1

Mattock Rangers vs Newtown Blues (throw in 2PM)

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B

Cuchulainn Gaels vs Dowdallshill (Throw in 1PM)

