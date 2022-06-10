The latest Louth GAA fixtures as local league action resumes

Dermot Moen, Young Ireland's taking on Kilkerley's Fintan Brady in a recent Division Two league game. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Saturday 11th June 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
Ardee St Mary’s vs St Patrick’s
Naomh Mairtin vs Sean O’Mahonys
St Fechins GAA vs St Mochtas
Cooley Kickhams vs St Brides
Geraldines vs Dreadnots
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2
Naomh Fionnbarra vs Hunterstown
O`Raghallaighs vs O’Connells
Oilibhéar Pluincéad vs Kilkerley Emmets
St. Kevins vs Roche Emmets
Clan na nGael vs Dundalk Young Irelands
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B League
St Nicholas vs Annaghminnon Rovers
Wolfe Tones vs Sean McDermotts
John Mitchels vs Stabannon Parnells
(All above Fixtures 7:30 PM Throw ins unless stated)
Sunday 12th June 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
Mattock Rangers vs Newtown Blues (throw in 2PM)
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B
Cuchulainn Gaels vs Dowdallshill (Throw in 1PM)
