Dundalk Dog Rescue Annual Sponsored Walk returns this month
Dundalk Dog Rescue will hold their Annual Sponsored Walk on Sunday 19th June 4pm at the Spirit Store Dundalk.
Dundalk Dog Rescue is an entirely voluntary, non-profit making service. This will be their first proper walk since 2019 so they say they are hoping for a good turnout. It features a 5k walk, followed by hot dogs, face painting and a raffle. Registration begins at 3.30pm and only costs €10, this will include a super DDR Goodie bag.
Sponsor Cards are also available, with all card takers automatically registered and get a Goodie bag. All funds raised will help towards the completion of their new rescue centre which will be open very soon. For more details check out their social media, including their Facebook page here.
