Dundalk Golf Notes: Club hosts another eventful Open Week

DUNDALK

Clem Walshe retained the Dundalk Junior Scratch Cup sponsored by Park Café when he came from three shots behind after the first round to win the 36-hole event by four shots.

Walshe, who recently finished second in the Rosapenna Scratch Cup in Donegal, had found himself lying third after round one behind his Dundalk clubmate Brian Óg Renaghan and Greenore’s Keith Cohalan.

Renaghan had shot a one-over par 73 that included five birdies while Cohalan had four birdies on his way to a 74 for the first 18.

Walshe only managed one birdie, at the short par four 14th, as he carded a four over par 76 and he was six over for the tournament after shooting 38 on the front nine of the second round.

But he was the player coping best with the difficult afternoon conditions as Cohalan went out in 42 on his way to a second round 81 while Renaghan went out in 41 on his way to an 82.

Walshe got his first birdie of the final round at the 10th and added another at 13th as he came home in 37 for a second round of 75 and an overall score of 151.

That left him five clear of Cohalan and Renaghan with the Greenore man edging out his Dundalk rival for second place overall on countback.

The Junior Scratch Cup kicked off the Maytime Open Week at Dundalk Golf Club and there was plenty of great golf all week.

Ciaran Murray (18) took Wednesday’s Singles Stableford competition on countback from Kevin Callan (28) after both had tied on 38pts while Thursday’s Four Person Team competition sponsored by Flanagan Motors was won by Brendan McNally, Turlach King, Ciaran Daly and Padraig Hassett.

Matthew McCaughey and Shane Byrne combined to win the Saturday’s Fourball with a score of 45pts while Sunday’s Open Singles was won by Eoin Hamill (25) on countback after he and Maurice Soraghan (10) shot 41pts. Sunday’s Mixed Foursomes was won by Gillian McDonnell & Michael McKevitt who shot 66 nett.

There was disappointment on the inter-club over the past week as the JB Carr team were beaten on the fourth tie hole after their two-legged match with Greenore finished 5-5 while the Pierce Purcell team lost 3-2 to Seapoint.

Sunday, May 15 – Junior Scratch Cup sponsored by Park Café – 151 - Clem Walshe (Dundalk) 76, 75; 155 - Keith Cohalan (Greenore) 74, 81; 155 - Brian Óg Renaghan 73, 82. Best Nett: 144 - Conor Joseph O'Brien (6, Clontarf) 78, 78.

Wednesday, May 18 - Open Week Singles Stableford – Overall: Ciaran Murray (18) 38/21/14pts, Kevin Callan (28) 38/21/13pts. Gross: Eoin Murphy (+4) 35pts.

Division 1: Dillon Greene (6) 38/19pts, Eoin Purton (7) 38/18pts. Division 2: John Farrell (19) 37pts, John Laverty (14) 36pts. Division 3: Niall Conlon (20, Mannan Castle) 37pts, Daniel Keane (45) 36pts.

Thursday, May 19 - Open Gents Four Person Team Competition sponsored by Flanagan Motors: 1st - Brendan McNally, Turlach King, Ciaran Daly, Padraig Hasset 86pts. 2nd: Eamonn Doherty, Martin Byrne, Seamus Bailey, Mickey Coburn 84pts.

Saturday, May 21 - Gents Open Fourball: 1st - Matthew McCaughey and Shane Byrne 45pts, Kevin Callan and John Farrell 44pts. 2nd David Smyth and Larry Mahedy (Mullingar) 43/22/15pt.

Sunday, May 22 - Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Eoin Hamill (25) 41/22/17pts. Overall Gross: Terry Conlon (6) 34pts. Division 1: Maurice Soraghan (10) 41/22/13. Kevin Barry (11) 38pts.

Sunday, May 22 - Open Mixed Foursomes - Gillian McDonnell & Michael McKevitt 66 nett, Pauline Campbell & Trevor Giff 69 nett, Lesley O'Keeffe & Gerry O'Keeffe 70 nett

Shane Hession won the Deluxe bathrooms Open Singles Stableford last Wednesday, May 25, with a superb score of 40pts.

Playing off two, he birdied the fifth, sixth and ninth holes going out to turn with 21pts and one the back nine he had three more birdies at the 10th, 16th and 18th.

He could even afford to blank the 15th, where he had a double bogey six, and still have two points to spare over second placed David Williams (19).

Caolan Rafferty took the gross prize with a score of 40pts, His round featured six birdies with five of them coming across the first six holes of the back nine

Wednesday, 25 May - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Shane Hession (2) 40pts, David Williams (19) 38/18/13pts.

Division 1: Bobby McCarthy (10) 37pts. Division 2: Thomas McDonough (15) 38/18/12pts. Division 3: Timothy Jewell (24) 35pts. Gross Recognition: Caolan Rafferty 40pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

There were two ladies’ competitions during Open Week at Dundalk Golf Club. Joyce Connolly and Geraldine Rogers were the winners of the open two-person team event, sponsored by Deluxe Bathrooms.

They shot a superb 41 points to claim top spot on countback from Mary Sinton and Anne Murray. Kitty Duffy and Louise Lynn were a shot further behind.

Pauline Campbell, Teresa O’Mahony and Jill Gallagher were the winners in the open singles Stableford, sponsored by The Gift & Art Gallery. They shot 34 points, 33 points and 35 points respectively.

In interclub news, both the Minor Cup and Challenge Cup teams had decisive wins to advance to the third round. Very well done to players and managers. Unfortunately, the Revive Active Fourball were beaten by Headfort, and the Junior Cup bowed out to Westmanstown.

Tuesday, May 17 - Open 2 Person Team, sponsored by Deluxe Bathrooms - Joyce Connolly & Geraldine Rogers 41pts, Mary Sinton & Anne Murray 41pts, Kitty Duffy & Louise Lynn 40pts. 9 Hole Competition: Wendy Williamson 15pts, June Desmond 15pts.

Friday, May 20 - Open Singles Stableford, sponsored by Gift & Art Gallery - Division 1: Pauline Campbell (12) 34pts, Olivia Cunningham (14) 30pts, Katie Rowland (17) 29pts.

Division 2: Teresa O’Mahony (29) 33pts, Mary Laverty (29) 29pts, Rita Moriarty (26) 20pts. Division 3: Jill Gallagher (30) 35pts, Pat Cleary (31) 30pts, Grainne Jevens (38) 26pts. 9 Hole Competition: Marcella Ui Conluain 16pts, June Desmond 12pts.

The second Golfer of the Year Competition was played on Saturday May 21 and Tuesday May 24. Bernadette Kearney had the best score of the competition as she captured the Division 3 top spot with a superb 69 nett.

Anna Rowland’s fine run of form continued, as she won Division 1 with a 72. Leone Smyth Baillie was the winner of Division 2 with a 73.

Saturday May 21st & Tuesday May 24th - 18 Hole Stroke GOY 2 - Division 1: Anna Rowland (20) 72, Elizabeth McGuinness (20) 73, Juliette Morrison (13) 73.

Division 2: Leone Smyth Baillie (29) 73, Catherine Duff (28) 76, Olive Jones (28) 76. Division 3: Bernadette Kearney (41) 69, Marie McGuigan (36) 72, Amanda Reenan (37) 74. 9 Hole Competition: Rita Kelly 16pts, Noreen Mullins 16pts.