03 Jun 2022

Local archers break numerous national records as competitive action returns

John Keenan, 1st, and Christy Banks, 3rd, on the podium following the Masters Compound event where John broke an Irish record

Patrick Flaherty

03 Jun 2022 4:40 PM

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

CúChulainn Archers' members started back into competition recently after a prolonged absence from the sport due to Covid19. 

First up were Claudia Heinze and Christy Banks, who competed in the Craigavon Double Flint + Indoor Round. Christy came home with the Silver Medal in Compound while Claudia came 1st in the Barebow division.

John Keenan started earlier than the others, going to a Field competition a month ago and coming first in every single one of the five categories.

CúChulainn, along with the DKIT Archery Club then hosted an Indoor Double Fita 18 competition, where as well as running the competition, both the members of CúChulainn and the members of DKIT came away with very good results. 

In the Senior Recurve men’s event Brendan Forde finished in 2nd place, Piaras Lynch came 5th and Sean Murphy (DKIT/CúChulainn) was right behind him in 6th.

The Senior Woman's Recurve saw Adria Quinn, who is coming back from an injury, competing outside her normal Compound class and yet still showing a great aim to take 2nd place.

Next up was the Recurve Men under 21 event where Kevin Navarro (DKIT/CúChulainn) came 1st with college and club mate Cian Whittaker coming in 2nd.

Three members of the CúChulainn Archers took part in the Senior Compound Men category, with Éamonn Rogers coming in 3rd, followed by Niall Bradley in 4th and Shay Barry in 5th. Shona Judge came first for CúChulainn in the Senior Woman's Compound.

CúChulainn's John Keenan and Christy Banks came 1st and 3rd in the Masters Compound competition, with John breaking the Irish Record for 120 arrows.

The club did extremely well in the Barebow categories, with CúChulainn's Senior Women taking 1st - AnnMarie Murray - and 2nd places - Claudia Heinze. Neil Kebble, a newcomer to archery, helped the club finish very well in Senior Men’s category, where the team took a well-earned bronze.

The Under 21 Men’s competition saw Conor Forsyth take 1st place and Joyal Thomas 2nd (both DKIT/CúChulainn). In the Under 21 Women's category Laura Farrelly and Lucie Kacerova took 1st and 2nd respectively with Laura breaking two Irish Records.

Meanwhile in the Under 14 Barebow, Rose Anne O'Donnell took Gold and broke two Irish Records. All in all it was very good start to the return to archery for Louth athletes.

CúChulainn Archers meet weekly and hold beginner courses throughout the year. All enquiries to cuchulainnarchers@hotmail.com.

