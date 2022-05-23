Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Today's weather in Louth
A mix of sunny spells and showers this morning.
The showers will turn increasingly heavy through the day with a possibility of thunderstorms developing.
Northwest winds will be mostly moderate but quite gusty in and around the heavier showers.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.
Early tonight, the showers will clear, becoming largely dry with long clear spells and just the possibility of the odd stray shower.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.
