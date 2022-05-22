Search

22 May 2022

Dundalk's Cox's Demesne Youth & Community Project win Pride of Place

“The House” were winners in the “community wellbeing” category of the IPB – Pride of Place 2021 Competition

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

22 May 2022 12:00 PM

Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community Project, known locally as “The House” were winners in the “community wellbeing” category of the IPB – Pride of Place 2021 Competition. "We are delighted and honoured to receive this “All Ireland Award”. Heartfelt thanks to Louth County Council for nominating us", said the worthy winners following the awards.

It is great recognition of all the work that has gone on and continues to go on. Clodagh O’Mahony and Norma Cooney received the award on Monday the 16th of May at the “Pride of Place Awards” in Killarney. Clodagh stated that it was an immense honour to receive this on behalf of Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community Project. She was acutely aware of all the dedicated staff, voluntary management committee, young people and community members who were unable to be present but are all the “heartbeat” of “The House”.

The group says that "Cox’s Demesne Youth & Community Project was established in 1991 when two unused houses were donated from Dundalk Town Council. Having celebrated 30 years in existence in October 2021, it is important to remember and acknowledge our beginnings and all those who contributed to the growth over 30 years.

"The vision was to provide a place within the community where young people would be welcomes, learn new skills and be offered new opportunities. Our very essence is to reach out to youth and especially vulnerable youth. This vision and dream were spearheaded in 1991 by Brian Doyle, a local man who reared his children in Cox’s Demesne. 

"The houses were renovated on a shoestring budget, led by Brian and young people from the community. Huge risks were taken at the time and in the early years to ensure the growth of the project. We have grown and developed over the years responding to new needs but endeavoured to remain true to the original vision. It is important to acknowledge all the dedicated and visionary people who contributed to the growth of the project down through the years i.e. young people, management committee members, like-minded people in funding agencies etc."

Currently the project caters for approximately 200 children and young people on a weekly basis. The following are their main programmes & projects;

  • After School Service (6-12 year olds) 
  • Youth Diversion Project (11-17 year olds) Diversion from crime & anti social behaviour
  • Gaining Ground Probation Project (16-18 year olds) Training & activities for young people on probation 
  • The Second Chance Project (13-16 year olds) Alternative education project in partnership with O’Fiaich College 
  • Teen Parent Support Programme for north Louth 
  • Summer Youth Project
  • North Dundalk Family Support Hub 

"A big thank you to our funders and all associated with the project", the group said.

