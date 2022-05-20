Search

20 May 2022

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

FRIDAY, MAY 20

GOLF
US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

RUGBY
ULSTER V SHARKS
TG4, BBC2, 7.35PM

RUGBY
WASPS V SALE
BT SPORT1, 7.45PM

FORMULA ONE
SPANISH GP PRACTICE
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

CYCLING
GIRO D'ITALIA, STAGE 13
EUROSPORT 1, 12NOON

SATURDAY, MAY 21

HORSE RACING
IRISH GUINEAS FESTIVAL
RTE2, 2PM

GOLF
US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

RUGBY
LEINSTER V MUNSTER
TG4, PREMIER SPORTS, 7.15PM

RUGBY
CONNACHT V ZEBRE
RTE2, 5PM

SOCCER
RANGERS V HEARTS
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 3PM

SUNDAY, MAY 22

TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT, 9.30AM

HURLING
U20: LIMERICK V KILKENNY
TG4

HORSE RACING
THE CURRAGH
RTE1, 1.40PM

HURLING
CLARE V WATERFORD
RTE2, 4PM

HURLING
TIPPERARY V CORK
RTE1, 4PM

FORMULA ONE
SPANISH GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

