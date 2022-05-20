Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, MAY 20
GOLF
US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
RUGBY
ULSTER V SHARKS
TG4, BBC2, 7.35PM
RUGBY
WASPS V SALE
BT SPORT1, 7.45PM
FORMULA ONE
SPANISH GP PRACTICE
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
CYCLING
GIRO D'ITALIA, STAGE 13
EUROSPORT 1, 12NOON
SATURDAY, MAY 21
HORSE RACING
IRISH GUINEAS FESTIVAL
RTE2, 2PM
GOLF
US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V MUNSTER
TG4, PREMIER SPORTS, 7.15PM
RUGBY
CONNACHT V ZEBRE
RTE2, 5PM
SOCCER
RANGERS V HEARTS
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 3PM
SUNDAY, MAY 22
TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT, 9.30AM
HURLING
U20: LIMERICK V KILKENNY
TG4
HORSE RACING
THE CURRAGH
RTE1, 1.40PM
HURLING
CLARE V WATERFORD
RTE2, 4PM
HURLING
TIPPERARY V CORK
RTE1, 4PM
FORMULA ONE
SPANISH GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
