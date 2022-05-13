Search

15 May 2022

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

FRIDAY, MAY 13

HORSE RACING
FROM LEOPARDSTOWN
TG4, 5PM

ATHLETICS
DIAMOND LEAGUE, DOHA
BBC2, 5PM

GOLF
BYRON NELSON
SKY SPORTS, 6.30PM

SOCCER
SHAMROCK RVS V DERRY
RTE2, 7.45PM

RUGBY
DRAGONS V CARDIFF
PREMIER SPORTS, 7.35PM

SATURDAY, MAY 14

SOCCER
CELTIC V MOTHERWELL
SKY SPORTS, 12.15PM

HORS RACING
FROM NEWBURY
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.15PM

RUGBY
LEINSTER V TOULOUSE
CHANNEL 4,BT SPORT 1, 3PM

SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V CHELSEA
BBC1, UTV, 4.45PM

HURLING
DUBLIN V KILKENNY
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

SUNDAY, MAY 15

SOCCER
TOTTENHAM V BURNLEY
BT SPORT 1, 12NOON

HURLING
WATERFORD V CORK
RTE2, 2PM

HURLING
CLARE V LIMERICK
RTE2, 4PM

SOCCER
LEEDS UTD V BRIGHTON
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2PM

SOCCER
WEST HAM V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

