Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, MAY 13
HORSE RACING
FROM LEOPARDSTOWN
TG4, 5PM
ATHLETICS
DIAMOND LEAGUE, DOHA
BBC2, 5PM
GOLF
BYRON NELSON
SKY SPORTS, 6.30PM
SOCCER
SHAMROCK RVS V DERRY
RTE2, 7.45PM
RUGBY
DRAGONS V CARDIFF
PREMIER SPORTS, 7.35PM
SATURDAY, MAY 14
SOCCER
CELTIC V MOTHERWELL
SKY SPORTS, 12.15PM
HORS RACING
FROM NEWBURY
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.15PM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V TOULOUSE
CHANNEL 4,BT SPORT 1, 3PM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V CHELSEA
BBC1, UTV, 4.45PM
HURLING
DUBLIN V KILKENNY
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
SUNDAY, MAY 15
SOCCER
TOTTENHAM V BURNLEY
BT SPORT 1, 12NOON
HURLING
WATERFORD V CORK
RTE2, 2PM
HURLING
CLARE V LIMERICK
RTE2, 4PM
SOCCER
LEEDS UTD V BRIGHTON
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
The Alternative Ulster: Stories from the Northern Irish Punks nominated in Film Documentary category
