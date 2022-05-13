Division 3A Roundup: Glen Emmets reign supreme in top of the table clash

Hollywood Developments Division 3A Round Four

LANNLÉIRE 0-11 NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 0-9

Since their opening day loss, Lannléire have gone unbeaten and the Dunleer side showed real heart to stave off a spirited Na Piarsaigh Blackrock side at Pairc An tAthair Ui Dhubhthaigh on Saturday night.

Dunleer, thanks to Killian Gregory, nudged themselves into a 0-6 to 0-4 half time lead but the hosts battled back and were in front for a stage in the second half where it looked like Shorty Treanor’s side would do enough.

However, two late Colin Murphy points secured the win for Glen O’Reilly’s visitors and as a result now go joint second in Division 3A with Glyde who they play this weekend.

NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK: Adam Molloy; Fionn Tipping, Shane Ruddy, Fergal Mulholland; Joe Woods, Conall Shields, Stephen McGuinness; Mark O’Hare, Mícheál Woods; James Mahony, Mark Larkin, Robbie Murphy; Ciaran Murphy, Micheal Begley, Tommy Muckian.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Paul Doyle, Briain McGuinness, Jason Torris; Garry Monaghan, Darragh Goodman, Kyle Van Rijhn; Pierce Hawkins, Jack Maguire; Darragh Malone, Bob Murphy, Colin Murphy 0-5, Killian Gregory, Paul Callan, Ian Mulroy. SUBS: Mark Dunne for Ian Mulroy.



NAOMH MALACHI 3-12 WESTERNS 0-7

A seismic second half shift from Naomh Malachi saw them overpower Westerns at Reaghstown on a sunny Saturday evening.

Westerns stalwart Anthony Durnin singlehandedly made it a competitive contest with five points on the night, but a goal from Courtbane full forward Keelan Conlon at the end of the first half was an indication of what was to come.

With the score 1-7 to 0-6 at half time, Westerns would only raise a white flag once in the second half as Paudie Moley and substitute Michael McLoughlin found the net at the tail end of the game to provide the much misleading scoreline.

WESTERNS: Dermott McArdle; Connor McClean, Andy Murray, Colin Martin; Roan Gallagher, John Murray, Adam Duffy; Finn Duffy, Mick Martin; Patrick Kerley (0-1), Anthony Durnin (0-5), James Cahill (0-1); Aidan mcGarrell, Ryan Duffy, Sean McGuinness.

NAOMH MALACHI: Liam McCann; Aaron Mullholland, Conor Begley, Conaill Stafford; Donal Mullholland (0-1), Kevin McShane, David Begley (0-1); Paudie McLoughlin, Pearce Carthy (0-1); Donal Begley, Paudie Moley (1-5), Emmet Mullen (0-1); Colin Rooney (0-1), Keelan Conlon (1-2), Callum McCoy 0-1. SUBS: Jamie Kelly; Paul Burke, Mark Meegan, Michael McLoughlin (1-0), Gary McShane.

GLEN EMMETS 0-12 GLYDE RANGERS 0-6

In a game that was closer than the scoreline suggests, Glen Emmets prevailed in this top of the table clash at Tullyallen, inflicting Glyde Rangers first loss of the season.

Alex Carolan continued his fine form with all three of his points coming in the first half. Crucially, the young attacker landed his side’s first two scores which settled them into the contest after Glyde started the brighter.

Trevor O’Brien provided the visitors with the attacking edge, but Emmets powered on to take a 0-7 to 0-3 half time advantage.

In the second half it was more of the same, except Damien Grimes came to life with a brace of well taken scores. Glyde, responded midway through the half with a Ciaran Sheridan free.

GLEN EMMETS: Conor Kelly; Emmet Delaney, Sam Kenny (0-1), Jamie Farnan; Evan English, Cathal Maguire, Alex Blakeman-Fowler; Cian Talbot, Keith Boylan; Ronan Grufferty (0-1), James Butler (0-2), Eoghan Maguire; Alex Carolan (0-3), Kealan O’Neill (0-2), Damien Grimes (0-3). Subs: David Bracken, Robbie Byrne.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Padraig Kearney, Lee Finnegan, Peter Duffy; Ultan Larney, Conor Sheridan, Gerard Bourton; Dion Conlon, Ciarain Sheridan (0-2); Barry Brennan, Killian Scott (0-1), Tadgh Kellett, Aaron Devlin, Trevor O Brien (0-1), Oisin Lynch (0-2). SUBS: Alan Brennan for Aaron Devlin, Fiachra Sheridan for Gerard Bourton, Dylan Kearney for Barry Brennan.