13 Mar 2022

Louth Footballers secure another vital win away to Fermanagh

Sam Mulroy

Louth captain Sam Mulroy. (Pic: Sportsfile)

13 Mar 2022 7:32 PM

Louth now have promotion in their own hands thanks to goals from Tommy Durnin and Sam Mulroy in a rip roaring start from Mickey Harte’s men against fellow promotion chasers Fermanagh at Brewster Park.

The goals set Louth up for victory and the margin to control the contest from that point forward.

Mulroy guided Louth to safety while Ciaran Byrne again provided the required impact off the bench to see Louth over the line.

At half time, Louth led 2-5 to 0-7 and it was a deserved lead based on hard work and endeavour with the coolness to keep Fermanagh at arms length at all times.

Withstanding six second half points from Fermanagh danger man Seán Quigley was always a concern, Mickey Harte’s men were cautioned but were never truly in trouble.

Once Byrne pointed his first, it would ignite five of the next six scores to give Louth a healthy six point cushion in the game’s run as Quigley would land the final two scores in what the Americans would call garbage time. Full Report to Follow.

