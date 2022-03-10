Young musicians from Louth to play at St. Patrick's Festival in Dublin

Young musicians from Louth will come together at St. Patrick's Festival Quarter in Collins Barracks from 1pm on Saturday 19 th March to showcase their talents.

Music Generation’s young community of harpers, rappers, classical, folk, and traditional musicians unite to mark the premiere of new Irish works and celebrate Ireland’s national emblem – The Harp.

Music Generation Louth is part of Music Generation, Ireland’s national music education programme which gives children and young people access to high-quality performance music education.

With a mission to remove barriers of access to music and create inspiring musical experiences for children and young people, Music Generation Louth are thrilled to collaborate with Ireland’s National Festival to create such a memorable live performance opportunity for its young participants.

Summoning a Harp Revival features The Harp Collective, a cross-county initiative made up of 52 young musicians aged 10 -17, from Music Generation Mayo, Music Generation Louth and Music Generation

Laois.

The collective will premier new work from prolific composer Michael Rooney.

This once-in-a- lifetime opportunity to perform for a national and international audience, has been long awaited by

these young musicians.

The young harpers had previously secured a performance opportunity to premier this new music at the World Harp Congress, Wales in July 2020.

With the performance postponed until July 2022, the young musicians are delighted to finally showcase their efforts and to

return to rehearsing together ‘in-person’ after two years of maintaining momentum and keeping the

music alive.

“It’s so nice to have an end goal for all our work being done. Actually finally being able to play these

pieces.

They are brand new and it’s so exciting to be part of that!”

Zoe Hennessy, Young Musician, Music Generation Louth joined by the acclaimed harper himself, the programme will also include arrangements of previous works composed by on Michael Rooney, performed by the Laois Trad Orchestra while Music Generation Mayo’s Harp Collective will take audiences on a thrilling journey of unique traditional arrangements.

Nós Nua, Louth Youth Folk Orchestra, a collaboration with the Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Regional Centre at Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol, includes young musicians from across Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Cavan and Armagh, who will perform an excerpt of “Causeway”, a suite of new music from Mohsen Amini.

This project is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland through its young ensemble scheme.

Music Generation Cork City’s The Kabin will also travel to the capital to dedicate original music to the harp.

The Kabin’s young rap artists in collaboration with Louth harper Donnchadh MacAodha, will bring their urban, meaningful and ‘pure daycent’ energy to performances of new and traditional Irish music.

In 2019, the Irish Harp was inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.