St. Nicholas Parish to host a Covid remembrance service

A previous thanksgiving service held at the church
St. Nicholas Parish Church (The Green Church) will host a service of Thanksgiving for key workers and remembrance of those who died during Covid on Tuesday 15th March at 7.30pm.
The service will include twenty frontline representatives and will be conducted by The Most Rev. John McDowell Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland.
There will also be a colour party from the National Ambulance Service and an opportunity during the service to place a tag of a loved one name who passed on a 'Tree of Remembrance.'
Music will be led by the choir of St. Nicholas Parish Church & Friends.
