Louth Show set to return this year

The organisers of The Louth Agricultural Show have announced that the event will be returning this year after a two year hiatus.

In a statement the organisers said:

“We are delighted to announce that The Louth Agricultural show is running this year on the 12th June 2022 at the beautiful venue of Bellurgan Park.

“This will be the show's 131st year.

“We are very excited to be hosting this fantastic show again.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid- 19 we could not run the show in 2020 and 2021.

“The committee are all back running on full cylinders.

“We have truly missed this event.

“The show showcases the best of produce, skill, craft and traditions.

“It brings communities together, educates, supports, and embraces diversity.

“It is a fantastic day out for all the family.

“The show has a footfall of apx 7000.

“There are competitions, trade stands, music and entertainment.

“Our competitions will be online in the next few weeks, so please register.

“We can be contacted through our Facebook page or on 087 2706849.”