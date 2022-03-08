New mascot and logo for Dundalk Tidy Towns

Dundalk Tidy Towns have unveiled their new logo and mascot. Launched by the Municipal Chairperson, Cllr. Maria Doyle, the logo features the Coulter Poppy named after the 19th Century Botanist and Dundalkman Dr. Thomas Coulter.

Helen Byrne, Tidy Towns’ Chairperson, said that “the logo captures the town’s strong industrial and Victorian elegance. It symbolises what can be achieved, what can be grown, developed and nurtured and the beauty that this can bring to everyone who sees it. We chose the poppy because we feel that it reflects the work of the Tidy Towns’ Committee bringing much joy, colour and pride to the town.”

To coincide with the logo, the Dundalk Tidy Towns also launched a competition for the town’s national schools. In unveiling the fox mascot, school children are invited to suggest a suitable name for the animal. The best suggestion will receive a €50 voucher for Smyth’s Toy Shop with the child’s school receiving a Shop Local voucher to the value of €150. A school newsletter will also be circulated to the town’s national schools.

The Tidy Towns’ Committee have a busy year ahead as Dundalk has been nominated in the “Best Kept Town” competition. With judging starting in May, the Committee are asking for as many volunteers as possible to give a hand, either by getting involved in group clean ups, adopting a patch, or getting involved with their resident associations.

Helen Byrne noted “we are looking to impress upon the judges the unique character and beauty of the town. We have so much here to be proud of and this competition is one of the best ways we have of promoting this on a national stage.

“We’d like to invite anyone who would like to get involved with Tidy Towns to contact us via our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/DundalkTidyTowns/ or via our email dundalktidytowns@gmail.com ; it is such a great movement to be involved with.”