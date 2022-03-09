Dundalk Gardaí investigating criminal damage at Saint Oliver Plunkett Church in Blackrock

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at Saint Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock sometime between 8pm Friday 4th March and 9:45am Saturday 5th March 2022.
Three side windows of the church were damaged during the incident.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.
