08 Mar 2022

Dundalk court: Accused of attacking woman on Carlingford/Omeath greenway

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

08 Mar 2022 8:30 PM

A 27-year-old man accused of attacking a woman on the Carlingford/Omeath greenway, was last week returned for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Nyal Tumelty with an address at Coolderry, Carrickmacross is charged with assaulting a female causing her harm and falsely imprisoning her at the Greenway, Ballyonan, Omeath, on September 25th last year.

The case had previously been adjourned for the service of a book of evidence.

At Dundalk district court last Wednesday, Judge Eirinn McKiernan sent him forward on the same bail terms, to the next sitting of the Circuit Court on April 26th.

At the request of the Defence, the judge also extended legal aid to cover both a senior and a junior counsel.

