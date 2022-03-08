Search

08 Mar 2022

Dundalk law firm to offer pro bono services to immigration clients from regions of conflict

Jason Newman

08 Mar 2022 1:30 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk law firm Mulholland Law have confirmed that they are offering pro bono services to all new clients from regions of conflict that seek our assistance with immigration and asylum related matters. 

In a statement the firm said:

“The horrific scenes from Ukraine over recent days has rightly drawn condemnation from lawyers throughout the European Union. 

“There is unfortunately wars raging for many years now in other regions of the world too, to include Afghanistan, Palestine, Yemen, Libya and Iraq with war crimes and genocide being committed. 

“If any citizen from a nation in turmoil contacts Mulholland Law we will endeavour to assist them to the best of our ability free of charge.” 

Principal Solicitor of Mulholland Law and member of the European Criminal Bar Association, Ciarán Mulholland said:

“It is only right that we assist those most vulnerable in our society displaced in destitute as a result of war in the world navigate an uncompassionate and obstructive asylum system here in Ireland. 

“It is also appropriate that our Dundalk office plays its part. Dundalk has a proud history of offering sanctuary and assistance welcoming refugees – it is not long since thousands arrived here following the Belfast pogroms.”

