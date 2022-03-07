Search

07 Mar 2022

People of Dundalk rally to aid Ukraine

Reporter:

Jason Newman

07 Mar 2022 11:00 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

This week saw local businesses, sports clubs and local groups have rallied together to collect much needed supplies for the ongoing aid effort in Ukraine. 

It’s been estimated that over 1.7 million people have already fled the country.

Polish shop SamSmak on Clanbrassil Street collected dried foodstuffs, clothes and toiletries to be shipped directly to the town of Jarosław in Poland near the Ukrainian border where many Ukrainians are fleeing the conflict in their home country. 

Their effort was so successful that collection points had to be closed early to give organisers time to pack the huge amount of goods received.  

The goods are due to be shipped to Ukraine by a number of transport companies who have provided their services for free. 

Meanwhile, former Dundalk FC player Donal Greene is currently travelling to the Ukraine border having left Dundalk with a car full of supplies generously donated from the people of the town and collected with the help of his former club.

Overwhelmed by the effort Donal said there was enough donated to fill at least six cars and that anything he couldn’t take would be given to the Ukrainian Community in Ireland group who are running their own supply runs to transport donated items to Ukraine. 

Local GAA clubs also got in on the effort with St.Patricks GFC and Glyde Rangers also setting up local collection points.

While Glyde Rangers and Lann Léire hosted coffee mornings with all proceeds going to medical aid for those in Ukraine. 

