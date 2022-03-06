Search

06 Mar 2022

Issue of 'aggressive begging' brought up at Dundalk Joint Policing Committee

Independent Councillor Maeve Yore

Reporter:

Jason Newman

06 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Aggressive begging in Dundalk is an issue that needs to be looked at, according to independent councillor Maeve Yore. 

At March’s meeting of Dundalk JPC she stated:

“I’m reliably informed that some are arriving from Newry in carloads. 

“This needs action. 

“We did a successful campaign a few years ago in relation to begging and I want to know what we need to do now?”

Superintendent Charlie Armstrong stated that he was aware of the issue and it was brought up to him a number of weeks ago, he further stated that he had allocated the community policing officers to have a look at it and that he would come back with feedback on the issue.

