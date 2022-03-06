Issue of 'aggressive begging' brought up at Dundalk Joint Policing Committee

Independent Councillor Maeve Yore
Aggressive begging in Dundalk is an issue that needs to be looked at, according to independent councillor Maeve Yore.
At March’s meeting of Dundalk JPC she stated:
“I’m reliably informed that some are arriving from Newry in carloads.
“This needs action.
“We did a successful campaign a few years ago in relation to begging and I want to know what we need to do now?”
Superintendent Charlie Armstrong stated that he was aware of the issue and it was brought up to him a number of weeks ago, he further stated that he had allocated the community policing officers to have a look at it and that he would come back with feedback on the issue.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.