Search

05 Mar 2022

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Spring League Competition heats up

Golf ball

Reporter:

reporter

05 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Mannan Castle Ladies

The field may have been depleted by the weather but the top score in the Ladies Weekly Competition was worthy of winning in any Spring week.

Angela Gartlan (24) had three pars over the 13 holes, including the tricky 5th, on the way to carding 26 points which was three more than the nearest challenger.

Congratulations Angela and well played everyone who took to the course this week. Those who played on Wednesday were pleasantly surprised at how dry the course was after the continued heavy rain over the last few weeks.

Ladies Weekly Competition 13 Holes 23rd Feb 2022 Winner: Angela Gartlan (24) 26 pts

Spring League Update

Midway point in the Ladies Spring League and competition could hardly be tighter. Four teams lie within two points of each other with many players taking very well to the challenge and posting tremendous scores in the 13 hole repeater.

Each team has a minimum of five players and leading the field at the moment in individual scores and star player for team Allium is Angela McBride who has produced terrific rounds of 28 and 29 points helping keep her team in the mix. Mary MacNamee's 27 and 28 points has provided top points so far for her team Violet.

Jo Barry's best scores of 25 and 26 front the challenge for team Poppy. Marie Finnegan's 27 pts and Denise McGuinness's 26 pts head team Daffodil while ever reliable Kitty Sharkey's 25 and 23 lead the way for Team Iris.

However, currently leading the Spring League by the narrowest of margins is Team Anemone with all players bringing in consistently good scores including Imelda Hanratty, 25 and 23, and Brianan Kingham, 24 and 22, setting Anemone in pole position for the second half of the League.

The Spring League continues this week with everything to play for as we head into the final stretch of this year's contest. 

The Commentary Box: Gary Rogers reflects back on an eventful six years at Oriel

Breaking: New Louth GAA stadium one step closer as long term lease of DKIT land approved

Paddy Sheelan Cup Roundup: Declan Byrne lights up the opening round

Dundalk IT shortlisted for prestigious AONTAS Star 2022 Award

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media