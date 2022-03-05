Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Spring League Competition heats up

Mannan Castle Ladies

The field may have been depleted by the weather but the top score in the Ladies Weekly Competition was worthy of winning in any Spring week.

Angela Gartlan (24) had three pars over the 13 holes, including the tricky 5th, on the way to carding 26 points which was three more than the nearest challenger.

Congratulations Angela and well played everyone who took to the course this week. Those who played on Wednesday were pleasantly surprised at how dry the course was after the continued heavy rain over the last few weeks.

Ladies Weekly Competition 13 Holes 23rd Feb 2022 Winner: Angela Gartlan (24) 26 pts

Spring League Update

Midway point in the Ladies Spring League and competition could hardly be tighter. Four teams lie within two points of each other with many players taking very well to the challenge and posting tremendous scores in the 13 hole repeater.

Each team has a minimum of five players and leading the field at the moment in individual scores and star player for team Allium is Angela McBride who has produced terrific rounds of 28 and 29 points helping keep her team in the mix. Mary MacNamee's 27 and 28 points has provided top points so far for her team Violet.

Jo Barry's best scores of 25 and 26 front the challenge for team Poppy. Marie Finnegan's 27 pts and Denise McGuinness's 26 pts head team Daffodil while ever reliable Kitty Sharkey's 25 and 23 lead the way for Team Iris.

However, currently leading the Spring League by the narrowest of margins is Team Anemone with all players bringing in consistently good scores including Imelda Hanratty, 25 and 23, and Brianan Kingham, 24 and 22, setting Anemone in pole position for the second half of the League.

The Spring League continues this week with everything to play for as we head into the final stretch of this year's contest.