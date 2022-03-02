Who is your side playing as the Dundalk Schoolboys league returns this weekend

The weekend's fixtures as the Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys League returns
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday 5 March
Dundalk Credit Union U17 League: Square Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic, Monastery School 1.00PM; Rock Celtic v Shamrocks, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Glenmuir Utd v Carrick Rovers, Glenmuir Park 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Glenmuir Celtic, Flynn Park 2.15PM.
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Termonfeckin Celtic, Town Parks 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Shamrocks, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Dromin Juveniles v Rock Celtic, Dromin 12.30PM.
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1: St Dominic's v Woodview Celtic, Friary Field 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Rockville v Bay Utd, Sandy Lane 12.30PM.
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Premier: Quay Olympic v Rock Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Walshestown v Redeemer Celtic, Walshestown 11.00AM; Blayney Academy v Quay Celtic, Beach Hill 11.00AM.
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Division 1: Rockville v Bay Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v St Dominic's, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Town Parks 11.00AM; Dromin Juveniles v Glenmuir Utd, Dromin 11.00AM.
Sunday 6 March
Dundalk Credit Union U16 Premier: Woodview Celtic v Bay Utd, DKIT 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Rock Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Dromin Juveniles v Shamrocks, Dromin 2.15PM.
Dundalk Credit Union U16 Division 1: Redeemer Celtic v St Dominic's, Gorman Park 2.15PM; Bellurgan Celtic v Rockville, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Ardee Utd v Quay Celtic, Town Parks 2.15PM.
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Quay Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Utd, Dromin 12.30PM.
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Division 1: Rockville v Bay Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, Gorman Park 12.30PM; Muirhevnamor v Shamrocks, Muirhevnamor Grass 2.15PM, Quay Olympic v Glenmuir Utd, Clancy Park 2.15PM.
Dundalk Credit Union U12 League Cup Group A: Glenmuir Celtic v Walshestown, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Rockville, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan Celtic v Woodview Celtic Blue, Flynn Park 9.45AM.
Dundalk Credit Union U12 League Cup Group B: Woodview Celtic White v Quay Olympic, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Athletic, Town Parks 11.00AM.
Dundalk Credit Union U12 League Cup Group C: Blayney Academy White v Ardee Utd, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Quay Celtic v Rock Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM.
Dundalk Credit Union U12 League Cup Group D: Woodview Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM; Blayney Academy v Dromin Utd Blue, Beach Hill 12.30PM.
Dundalk Credit Union U12 League Cup Group E: Dromin Utd v Muirhevnamor, Dromin 11.00AM; Ardee Rovers v Bellurgan Utd, Town Parks 12.30PM.
