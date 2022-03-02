Todays' weather in Louth

Rather dull and damp today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the south during the morning, with more persistent rain extending from the southwest during the evening.
Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to occasionally fresh southeasterly winds.
Rain will spread to all area over night, beginning to clear western parts by morning.
Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees, coolest in the west by morning, as light to moderate southeasterly winds gradually veer west to northwest and freshening.
Seán Woods and Roy Taylor, with their families at St Joseph’s GFC last month launching the event (pic: Arthur Kinahan )
