Louth TD calls National Pen redundancy package and 'ugly offer'

Workers who have spent over 15 years working at National Pen in Dundalk and are now facing redundancy, are said to be “very disappointed”, following the final redundancy offer made to them by the company.

Around 100 workers are facing redundancy over the coming months as the company, owned by parent company Cimpress plc, moves part of its operation to the Czech Republic. The final offer made to workers by management last week, is for statutory redundancy, along with 1.65 weeks’ pay for each year worked up to 15 years, and 0.65 of a week’s pay for every year worked over 15.

The offer was revealed to the Dundalk Democrat by Louth TD, Ruairí Ó Murchú who said the workers, particularly those with over 15 years’ loyalty to the firm, were ‘very disappointed’. The Sinn Féin TD hit out at Tanáiste Leo Varadkar, who said following National Pen’s redundancy announcement last month that the company would offer an “attractive redundancy package”, but this was, Deputy Ó Murchú said, “an ugly offer”.

Deputy Ó Murchú said that the workers’ representatives had engaged with management at all stages and had hoped for a more generous offer, particularly as the company is in “a robust financial position” and the move to the Czech Republic would “save millions of euro” every year.

“The past number of weeks have been very stressful for the employees”, said Deputy Ó Murchú, “with intensive negotiations going on with management on two days each week.” He continued, “Ultimately, the offer was made last week and there is widespread disappointment at what is on the table, particularly in light of the fact that Tanaiste Leo Varadkar had assured them that the offer from the company would be attractive.

“However, the ex-gratia payment, which is paid on top of the two weeks’ statutory redundancy, is anything but attractive. Just over half a week for each year over 15 years’ service is very, very disappointing.” The local TD added, “there are around 60% of the workers are in the position where they have over 15 years of loyalty, working hard to bring the company to the position it is in now, and half a week is all that is offered to them.”