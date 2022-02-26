Dundalk Golf club Notes: Spring League comes to a conclusion

Aaron Waite, playing off 10, won the Tiernans Centra Blackrock 14 Hole Singles Stableford competition which was played over the weekend of February 12 and 13.

Waite shot 33pts to edge out Ross Quigley (13) by one point. Waite’s round included a birdie two at fifth and nine pars including five successive pars over the final five holes of his round.

DUNDALK LADIES

The Spring League concluded recently with the overall winners, Team Emerald, emerging as clear winners.

Captained by Joyce Burbage, the team consisted of Maeve Ahern, Bernie McCabe, Catherine Duff and Lucy Greenan. Maeve Ahern also won the overall singles competition which was run as part of the Spring League.

Team Garnet, captained by Oonagh Quinn, finished as runners-up. The rest of the team was Elaine Ward, Elizabeth McGuinness, Leone Smyth Baillie, Marcella Ui Conluain and Jacinta Foran.

Great scores were returned on the final week of the league, with Una Kelly, Siobhan Kearney and Mary Smyth claiming the divisional honours.

The presentation of Spring League prizes took place in the Clubhouse last Tuesday evening and there was a large turnout for the first presentation of the golfing year with Lady Captain Alison speaking of her hope for a successful and enjoyable year ahead.

Saturday, February 12 and Tuesday February 15 Spring League Week 5 Division 1: Una Kelly (19.4) 31pts, Lesley O'Keeffe (19.4) 30pts, Jacinta Foran (15.0) 28pts.

Division 2: Siobhan Kearney (26.2) 28pts, Joyce Burbage (25.8) 28pts, Maeve Ahern (25.2) 27pts. Division 3: Mary Smyth (32.7) 29pts, Maura Coyle (30.7) 27pts, Denise Morrison (39.6) 27pts.

9 Hole Competition: Bernie Muckian (42.7) 21 pts, Marcella Carr (32.6) 19pts.

Spring League Overall Results – Team Competition - Winners: Team Emerald (Joyce Burbage (Captain), Maeve Ahern, Bernie McCabe, Catherine Duff, Lucy Greenan.

Runners up: Team Garnet: Oonagh Quinn (Captain), Elaine Ward, Elizabeth McGuinness, Leone Baillie Smyth, Marcella Ui Conluain, Jacinta Foran. Singles Competition winner: Maeve Ahern.