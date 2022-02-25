Louth County Council seeking to purchase new units for social housing

Louth County Council is seeking to purchase new units for social housing through turnkey developments in County Louth with particular focus on the towns of Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee and other parts of County Louth where there is a housing need.

As a result the Council are seeking expressions of interest from private developers and building contractors who can deliver completed Turnkey units in County Louth with particular focus on the towns of Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee and other parts of County Louth where there is a housing need by the 30th November 2022.

Turnkey Developments, to be of interest to the Council, must be close to services and within walking distance of shops, schools and local amenities. Housing Design and Construction Standards must at a minimum meet the requirements of all relevant statutory planning and building control requirements.

An ‘Expressions of Interest - 2022 Turnkey Briefing Document’ is available to download from the Louth County Council website at www.louthcoco.ie/turnkey2022.

The ‘Expressions of Interest Briefing Document’ outlines the submission process and the information that must be submitted with a proposal.

All purchases of social housing must be approved by the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government.

Louth County Council is not obliged to purchase any turnkey housing development submitted as part of this process.

Please note that Louth County Council is subject to the Freedom of Information Act 2014.

Submissions will be accepted on an ongoing basis.

Assessment of submissions will commence on Monday 28th March 2022 at 4.00pm.

All submissions received by that date will be included in the initial assessment.

Applicants should enclose their submission with supporting documentation in a sealed envelope marked and addressed as follows:

“Expressions of Interest - 2022 Turnkey Housing Developments for the Provision of Social Housing to Louth County Council.”

F.A.O. John Lawrence, Senior Executive Officer, Housing Section, Louth County Council, County Hall, Millennium Centre, Dundalk, County Louth, A91 KFW6.