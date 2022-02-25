Down Syndrome Centre North East ask Louth people to 'Go Neon' to help raise funds

Down Syndrome Centre North East are holding their second annual virtual walk/run fundraiser called “321 Go Neon” to raise funds for the centre and its services on the weekend of the 12th of March 2022 – and this year it will be bigger and brighter than before!

Participants are invited to dress up in neon or colourful clothing and to walk or run 3km or 3miles over the weekend.

The event is open to everyone in Ireland and abroad - why not get family and friends involved from the four corners of the world?

The first 800 participants will receive a complimentary DSC North East branded Snood.

The event follows the huge success of last year’s inaugural event where over 700 people joined in from all over Ireland, and the UK, USA, Australia to name a few places.

A total of over €23,000 was raised for the charity in a year when fundraising was so challenging.

The Down Syndrome North East Centre is a local non-profit organisation which provides subsidised essential services for the Down Syndrome Community in the North East region; namely Cavan, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and surrounding areas.

Currently they offer Counselling, Music Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech and Language Therapy, Early Intervention groups for preschool children, Handwriting classes for school going children, musical sensory classes for babies/toddlers, baby massage courses, online talks, seminars and workshops and much more.

All of this is offered to families either for free or heavily subsidised.

The whole family is invited to be part of the centre, not just the child, and they also extend their services to educators, care givers, and other professionals that work with the child.

The group has extended a special thank you to an anonymous donor who is generously matching each donation made to the 321Go Neon event!

This means for every euro received will be doubled.

They also wish to thank the following sponsors: Specsavers Dundalk, Specsavers Monaghan, Specsavers Cavan, E.S Forklifts, Gallagh Homes and Kenny Constructions, for helping kickstart the event.

Their sponsorship ensures that all proceeds from the ticket sales go directly towards benefiting the DSC North East