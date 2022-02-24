Man arrested following break in at Dundalk café last night

Man arrested following break in at Dundalk café
Gardaí say they have arrested a man following a break in at a business premises in Dundalk last night.
Café Adelphi in Dundalk announced on their social media today that they will remain closed today, following the break in last night.
The Dundalk Democrat contacted An Garda Síochána, who confirmed that "Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary that occurred on at a premises in Dundalk at 23rd February 2022 at 9:58pm. A window was broken and a some property was stolen."
An Garda Síochána went on to say that, "following searches of the local area, Gardaí arrested a man (30s) and recovered the stole property. He as been taken to Dundalk Garda station where he still detained."
