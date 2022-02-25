Search

25 Feb 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 25 January 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 25 January 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 25 January 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

25 Feb 2022 10:30 AM

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Ebby) Mullen of Ballybailie, Ardee, Louth

On February 24 2022, peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her dad Peter and will be sadly missed by her loving family, partner Dominic, daughter Chloe, son Gavin, grandson Matthew, son-in-law Wayne, mam Isabelle, brothers Peter and Gerard, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

House strictly private for family only at all times please. 

Removal on Saturday 26 February, leaving her residence at 10:30am enroute to St. Michael's Church, Darver arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. 

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Cecilia Dunne of Mc Swiney Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 23rd February 2022. Cecilia (former Dundalk Credit Union, Secretary), daughter of the late Hugh and Clara and sister of Marie Farnon, Hugh, Kevin and the late Eileen Goodman and Bernadette Mc Enteggart. Cecilia will be sadly missed by her brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66, from 5pm until 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. The Mass can be viewed on http://www.vidfuneral.com/

House strictly private.

All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.

May she rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media