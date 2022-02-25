Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 25 January 2022

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Ebby) Mullen of Ballybailie, Ardee, Louth

On February 24 2022, peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her dad Peter and will be sadly missed by her loving family, partner Dominic, daughter Chloe, son Gavin, grandson Matthew, son-in-law Wayne, mam Isabelle, brothers Peter and Gerard, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

House strictly private for family only at all times please.

Removal on Saturday 26 February, leaving her residence at 10:30am enroute to St. Michael's Church, Darver arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Cecilia Dunne of Mc Swiney Street, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 23rd February 2022. Cecilia (former Dundalk Credit Union, Secretary), daughter of the late Hugh and Clara and sister of Marie Farnon, Hugh, Kevin and the late Eileen Goodman and Bernadette Mc Enteggart. Cecilia will be sadly missed by her brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91 XW66, from 5pm until 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. The Mass can be viewed on http://www.vidfuneral.com/

House strictly private.

All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 0429334283.

May she rest in peace



