Search

24 Feb 2022

Boyle happy with the progress of new teammates as new look Dundalk side takes shape

Boyle happy with the progress of new teammates as new look Dundalk side takes shape

The defender feels he was fouled in the lead up to Derry City's first goal in their 2-2 draw at Oriel Park last week. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Niall Newberry

24 Feb 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk FC defender Andy Boyle reckons Joe Thomson’s first-half goal for Derry City shouldn’t have stood in Friday’s 2-2 draw in the SSE Airtricity League at Oriel Park.

Steven Bradley put Dundalk ahead with a sublime goal on 32 minutes, but Derry levelled five minutes before half-time when Thomson turned home a Jamie McGonigle cross.

However, in the build-up to that goal, Boyle was outmuscled by McGonigle on the right, with the Derry man proceeding to race through before setting up Thomson for the finish.

Speaking with The Democrat afterwards, Boyle protested: “The first goal – I’m going to say I was fouled and I thought it was a foul in the build-up. Listen, you get some of them and over the course of the season, you’re hoping they even themselves out.”

Dundalk re-took the lead on 73 minutes through Mark Connolly – only for McGonigle to haunt The Lilywhites once more with another equaliser for Derry right on 78 minutes.

Despite surrendering a lead twice on the night, Dundalk earned much acclaim for their performance, with several debutants impressing what was a strong Oriel following.

“To be fair, we started well and there was plenty of energy about the way we played,” Boyle added. “I think you could see that in the game.

“Ultimately, we’re probably disappointed in the result. To go ahead twice in the game and not get the victory.

“But, we’ve set a benchmark I think for the rest of the season and that’s where we have to get to every week. If we perform like that, most times over the course of the season, we’ll win games.”

Apart from coming on as a late substitute in the Jim Malone Cup match against Drogheda United, Boyle hadn’t featured at all for Dundalk in pre-season due to injury.

“It’s fine now,” he said when asked about his injury. “I haven’t trained a whole lot, but I enjoyed it. Obviously, the more you train and play and get more minutes under the belt – I just got half-an-hour against Drogheda. I was happy to be out there and trying to help the team.”

Dundalk FC draw in opening-night thriller

The Commentary Box: Dermot Aherne looking to make big changes to Irish football

Do or Die fixture for Dundalk RFC as they welcome Kilkenny to Mill Road

Louth man urges Government not strand his Ukrainian family

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media