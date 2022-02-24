Do or Die fixture for Dundalk RFC as they welcome Kilkenny to Mill Road

Dundalk RFC have a must win end of season league game versus Kilkenny RFC at Mill Road this Saturday (kick off 2.30pm), with a victory their only chance of remaining in the Junior Leinster League for another year.

This season has seen Dave Fearon's troops, led by no 8 Tiernan Gonnelly, have a mixed run of results that the club often come close to winning only to fall agonisingly short. However in those defeats, the most promising thing has been their gradual improvements.

The club caters for all of the people of Dundalk and surrounding areas and has Teams for thsoe as young as four year's old all the way to Senior. They currently have over 400 players of all ages registered in the club and pride ourselves on being a club that has its locality at the forefront.

"We are asking all persons associated with the club past and present to get out to Mill Road this Saturday to join us at the Pre Match Lunch as we welcome Kilkenny RFC to the club and to cheer the boys on" stated cpub spokesperson Mary Murdock.

"Saturday will be a defining moment in our clubs history and it is one which anybody with a connection or loyalty to the Dundalk RFC Rugby Family will not want to miss.

"We are calling on all of our Dundalk RFC Parents to give their children who wear the Dundalk RFC jersey and who aspire to follow in the footsteps of our Senior Players the opportunity to be there to support our Senior Squad and to be a part of such a defining moment in our clubs history.

"Let’s get behind Dave and his Squad and stand shoulder to shoulder with them to drive them on for this all important win."

There are only a limited number of seats available for lunch and they can be reserved by contacting Dundalk's Club Secretary Kathy Cranny at 087 9885417.