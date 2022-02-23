GAA supporter who became aggressive put off train at Dundalk station, court heard

An Armagh GAA supporter who was put off a train from Drogheda, had managed to ‘sneak back on’ and had become aggressive when removed from the train again at Clarke Railway Station, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Jonathan McAlinden (27) of Charlestown Road, Derrytrasna, Craigavon was before the court charged with being intoxicated in a public place and with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on January 30th last.

The court heard the defendant, who was arrested at 1.20am, had refused to give his name and address to gardai who were called to Clarke Station in Dundalk and had told them they had no business getting involved.

The Defence barrister explained his client had been at the Armagh Dublin National League match in Croke Park and the spirit of the occasion got to him.

He added Mr. McAlinden had €300 in court for charity if the court was willing to accept it.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan said she would on the basis that the accused had no previous convictions and applied the Probation Act.