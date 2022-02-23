Search

24 Feb 2022

GAA supporter who became aggressive put off train at Dundalk station, court heard

GAA supporter who became aggressive put off train at Dundalk station, court heard

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

23 Feb 2022 9:30 PM

An Armagh GAA supporter who was put off a train from Drogheda, had managed to ‘sneak back on’ and had become aggressive when removed from the train again at Clarke Railway Station, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Jonathan McAlinden (27) of Charlestown Road, Derrytrasna, Craigavon was before the court charged with being intoxicated in a public place and with using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on January 30th last.

The court heard the defendant, who was arrested at 1.20am, had refused to give his name and address to gardai who were called to Clarke Station in Dundalk and had told them they had no business getting involved.

The Defence barrister explained his client had been at the Armagh Dublin National League match in Croke Park and the spirit of the occasion got to him.

He added Mr. McAlinden had €300 in court for charity if the court was willing to accept it.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan said she would on the basis that the accused had no previous convictions and applied the Probation Act.

Sale of landmark Ballymascanlon House Hotel Dundalk confirmed

The Ballymac considered one of Irelands most popular hotels

Fair City star Una Crawford O'Brien to bring 'Halcyon Days' to Dundalk

An Táin Arts Centre, Dundalk

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media