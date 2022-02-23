Sale of landmark Ballymascanlon House Hotel Dundalk confirmed

CBRE Hotels have confirmed the sale of Ballymascanlon House Hotel Dundalk, Co. Louth, in an off-market transaction on behalf of the Quinn Family who have developed an outstanding hotel business run with pride and dedication over three generations. The hotel is being acquired for the TMR Hotel Collection by Davy Real Estate for an undisclosed sum.

Ballymascanlon House Hotel is synonymous with the social and business life of the North East region. The hotel has hosted many significant events and guests:

Hosted the first Ecumenical meeting of the four main churches of Ireland North and South in 1972 - to this day, this is referred to as “The Ballymascanlon Talks”

The hotel hosted the first cabinet meeting outside Dublin after the foot and mouth crisis in 2001

Among the guests to have stayed at the hotel were George Best, Pavorotti, Adam Faith and Engelbert Humberdinck

The Beatles had lunch at the hotel following their Dublin concert in 1963

Many football teams including Liverpool, Spurs and PSV stayed at the hotel when playing European football from the 1960’s to the 1990’s

The first wedding in The Ballymascanlon was on 1 June 1948

During the 1960’s the owner Irene Quinn travelled with Bord Failte to promote Ireland and helped to promote the North East of the country – a woman ahead of her time

The Ballymac (as it is fondly known) has been a favorite wedding choice hosting weddings for over 70 years with the children and even grandchildren of couples who got married here also choosing Ballymascanlon House Hotel for their own weddings, a testament to the quality and service provided throughout the years.

Oliver Quinn, Managing Director, Ballymascanlon House Hotel commented:

“After three generations of ownership, we have agreed to sell the hotel. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with and thank an outstanding team at the hotel during this period and we have no doubt that the hotel will continue to thrive under its new owners. The hotel has been an important part of the Quinn Family life for three generations. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their loyalty over the years and wish the new owners every success into the future.”

The Ballymascanlon House Hotel offers 97 superb bedrooms and is set on 130 acres of stunning parkland, with impressive Victorian house providing a luxurious arrival to the hotel. Steeped in history, Ballymascanlon Estate is one of the most remarkable historical estates in Ireland dating back to 833 A.D. The hotel is located on the popular Cooley Peninsula in close proximity to the Mourne Mountains.

Eimear Fox, Director Davy Real Estate, commenting on the sale of the landmark hotel said, “we are delighted to add the iconic Ballymascanlon House Hotel to the TMR Hotel Collection. This strategic investment will complement our existing collection of 13 four-star and five-star Irish hotels which includes Harveys Point, Aghadoe Heights, Connemara Coast Hotel, Mount Wolseley and Farnham Estate. As with all hotels acquired by TMR Hotel Collection, we plan to invest in the business over time.

The “Ballymac” is a very successful business with a widely-held reputation for excellence in standards and service. We look forward to welcoming long standing and new guests and building on the reputation of the business while maintaining the highest standards of service achieved by the Quinn family. Staff are the cornerstone of any good business and we very much look forward to working with all the loyal and dedicated staff of The Ballymac.”

John Hughes Director CBRE Hotels commented that “the sale of the full service four star hotel offering extensive facilities and a platform to further develop a quality business. The Ballymac is synonymous with business in the North East region where the Quinn Family have, over generations, developed a business with pride”