23 Feb 2022

This week's greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Colm Farrelly’s home-bred, Painted Paws, best in an all-local finish at Dundalk Stadium

Racing was at held only Saturday evening last week due to Storm Eunice

Sat Feb 20th 2022 

Race 1 - Trap 5   SPLINTERS MAGIC  29.25 OWNERS: MR. AODHAN BOYLE and MR. GAVIN MCATEER, TRAINER:             OWNER

Race 2 - Trap 5   SCROGGY SUE  21.69 OWNER: MR. JOHN EASTWOOD, TRAINER: OWNER

Race 3-  Trap 2   ABIGAILS BOBBY 29.30 OWNER: MR. FRANK BARRON, TRAINER: WILLIAM MULLAN(NI)

Race 4 - Trap 3   DEBIDEE ZIGGY  21.76 OWNER: MR. KEVIN COMMINS, TRAINER: OWNER

Race 5 - Trap 5   DARCIS BEN   21.81 OWNER(S): MR. JASON MERNOR TRAINER: OWNER

Race 6 - Trap 4   LADY GO EASY 29.67 OWNER(S): MR. IGNATIUS HAMPSEY and MISS AINE O'DONNELL, TRAINER:             OWNER

Note: Racing on Friday Feb 19th was cancelled due to Storm Eunice 

