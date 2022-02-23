This week's greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Racing was at held only Saturday evening last week due to Storm Eunice
Sat Feb 20th 2022
Race 1 - Trap 5 SPLINTERS MAGIC 29.25 OWNERS: MR. AODHAN BOYLE and MR. GAVIN MCATEER, TRAINER: OWNER
Race 2 - Trap 5 SCROGGY SUE 21.69 OWNER: MR. JOHN EASTWOOD, TRAINER: OWNER
Race 3- Trap 2 ABIGAILS BOBBY 29.30 OWNER: MR. FRANK BARRON, TRAINER: WILLIAM MULLAN(NI)
Race 4 - Trap 3 DEBIDEE ZIGGY 21.76 OWNER: MR. KEVIN COMMINS, TRAINER: OWNER
Race 5 - Trap 5 DARCIS BEN 21.81 OWNER(S): MR. JASON MERNOR TRAINER: OWNER
Race 6 - Trap 4 LADY GO EASY 29.67 OWNER(S): MR. IGNATIUS HAMPSEY and MISS AINE O'DONNELL, TRAINER: OWNER
Note: Racing on Friday Feb 19th was cancelled due to Storm Eunice
