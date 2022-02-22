1922 – 2022 Centenary Programme launched at AIken Barracks in Dundalk
27 Infantry Battalion at Aiken Barracks have launched a series of commemorations and historical lectures in order to mark the withdrawal of British Forces from Dundalk Military Barracks and subsequent attack(s) on the Barracks by both Pro and Anti Treaty IRA throughout the summer of 1922.
The Barracks Commemorations Committee, chaired by Lieutenant Pádraic Agnew and Sergeant Riccardo Lucchesi, have teamed up with a number of key local historians and Louth County Council to plan the Barrack Handover Commemoration on 13 April 22 and a series of historical lectures, which will be delivered in the County Museum between April and August this year. These historical lectures will be open to members of the public, but numbers may be restricted in numbers due to the last of restrictions.
Call for historical items
In addition to the planned Centenary Programme, the commemorations committee are actively seeking copies of old photographs, documentation, material and or military memorabilia in relation to the War of Independence and British Army’s time in Dundalk, their withdrawal and the Hand Over on the 13 April 1922. The Committee is also seeking any other material from the period of 1917 – 1923 that they feel is relevant to the Centenary Programme.
Anyone who may have anything to offer, is asked to contact Aiken Barracks on 042 9332296 and leave a message for the Aiken Barracks Museum staff.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.