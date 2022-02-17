Search

17 Feb 2022

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Denise McGuinness takes the spoils in tough conditions

Mannan Castle Golf Course

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

17 Feb 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Heavy rain in recent days left testing conditions for this week's ladies' 13-hole competition. But overall the course was in great shape thanks to the continued hard work of the club's green keeping staff and member volunteers who have been doing fantastic work on the course. 

Denise McGuinness (23) rose to the occasion, storming to the front with 26 points, ahead of Angela McBride (29) who finished second on countback with 23 points from 2 other players on the same score. Congratulations Denise and Angela and well done to everyone who played.

Ladies' 13 Hole competition 9th February 2022: 1st Denise McGuinness (23) 26pts, 2nd Angela McBride (29) 23pts c/b.

Mannan Castle are officially into the fourth week of the Spring League already and the race for the top spot is heating up. Check out how your team is doing on the club's noticeboard.

