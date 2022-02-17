Search

17 Feb 2022

MacGuinness and Callen take the spoils in Dundalk Golf Club's Winter Series

Clem Walshe, Men's PRO; Sean Hession, Men's Honorary Secretary; Ciara Matthews, Manager, Centra Blackrock; and Eoin Doohan, Captain, at the launch of Centra's sponsorship of the Dundalk Winter Series

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

17 Feb 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DUNDALK LADIES

The fourth week of the Spring League saw Bernie MacGuinness, Maeve Ahern and Maura Coyle claim divisional honours. Maeve Ahern is on a winning streak and has been in the winner’s enclosure each week of the League. With only one week remaining, it all comes down to the final team scores next week to determine the overall winners.

Saturday February 5 and Tuesday February 8 - Spring League Week 4 - Division 1: Bernie MacGuinness (20.1) 27pts, Deirdre Smith (+1.1) 26pts, Mags Coburn (17.2) 25pts.

Division 2: Maeve Ahern (25.2) 26pts, Geraldine Blackmore (26.2) 25pts, Joyce Burbage (25.8) 25pts. Division 3: Maura Coyle (30.7) 28pts, Pat Cleary (29.9) 26pts, Geraldine Hoare (29.1) 24pts. 9 Hole Competition: Jennifer Holland (15.2) 16pts, Mary Hession (26.0) 16pts.

DUNDALK

The Tiernan’s Centra Winter Series began over the first weekend in February with Shaun Callan, Gerry O’Keefe, Michael Stewart and Noel Crowe the four divisional winners. Peter Rogers with a score of 27pts shot the best gross score in the competition.

Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6 - Tiernan's Centra 14 Hole Singles Stableford – Division 1: Shaun Callan (8) 32pts, Michael Coburn (8) 31pts. 

Division 2: Gerry O’Keefe (12) 32pts, Stephen Murphy (12) 31pts. Division 3: Michael Stewart (15) 32pts, John Morrison (13) 31pts. Division 4: Noel Crowe (17) 34pts, Gavin McDonnell (18) 31pts. Gross Recognition: Peter Rogers (1) 27pts.

