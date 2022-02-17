Pedal for Pudding raises €930 for Dundalk Soup Kitchen

The cheque was recently presented to Mick Finan, Chairman of the Soup Kitchen committee, by Jim Mc Eneaney ONE and Neil O'Malley IPPCC
The annual ‘Pedal for Pudding’ fundraiser which took place in December in aid of St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen Dundalk raised €930.
The cheque was recently presented to Mick Finan, Chairman of the Soup Kitchen committee, by Jim Mc Eneaney ONE and Neil O'Malley IPPCC
The event was organised by the Garda cycling club and O.N.E. supported by members of the Cuchulainn cycling club.
The cycle started from Aiken Barracks and travelled out to the Four Seasons Hotel in Carlingford where participants received refreshments, which included Christmas pudding compliments of the Four Seasons Hotel before the return cycle back to the Barracks for a well-earned curry.
The organisers wish to give special thanks to Garda Sgt. Eugene Collins and his colleagues and also to Military Police Cpl. Mark Hughes, for their help with traffic management.
Clem Walshe, Men's PRO; Sean Hession, Men's Honorary Secretary; Ciara Matthews, Manager, Centra Blackrock; and Eoin Doohan, Captain, at the launch of Centra's sponsorship of the Dundalk Winter Series
The cheque was recently presented to Mick Finan, Chairman of the Soup Kitchen committee, by Jim Mc Eneaney ONE and Neil O'Malley IPPCC
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.